Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting

Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department are investigating a shooting.

TPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of east 22nd Street.

Police say the victim was an adult male who was taken to the hospital before officers arrived.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident
TPD responding to reported shooting at Marksman Pistol Institute.
TPD responding to reported shooting at Marksman Pistol Institute
Federal agents looking for ‘dangerous man’ in Pinal County
Federal agents arrest wanted man in Pinal County
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens after deadly crash

Latest News

Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Willcox community holds fundraiser for football player recovering after serious hit
Willcox community holds fundraiser for football player recovering after serious hit
Willcox community holds fundraiser for football player recovering after serious hit
Willcox community holds fundraiser for football player recovering after serious hit
Bolt Fire
Firefighting efforts continue on the Bolt Fire burning in the Rincon Mountains