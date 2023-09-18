Willcox community holds fundraiser for football player recovering after serious hit

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dustin Reno is known around the Willcox community for being a football player at Willcox high School.

He is also becoming known for his bravery and courage.

After taking a serious hit with another player at the first game of the season two weeks ago, Reno still has limited mobility to his arm.

“It’s just a game, anything can happen,” Reno said.

The high school junior is hoping for a full recovery.

“The neurosurgeon told me we have to wait a little while and get some more MRIs on me after the swelling goes down,” Reno said. “I feel very good about it.”

The player who collided with Reno showed up to show his support. Mason Luchtel drove four hours with his family to offer their support.

“I just know if it was me in his position, I’d really want support from someone other than the community,” Luchtel said.

“Having someone else, especially the person who actually made contact with me and caused my distress is one of the big things. I know I’d really want that person there for me.”

Sunday’s cornhole tournament and benefit dinner was a community effort.

However, their help extends well beyond the fundraiser.

“Not only have they shown support, asking him how he’s doing, visiting and keeping his spirits up, but they’ve also helped with the research trying to find a neurosurgeon or even anybody in the medical field to be able to help,” said David Reno, Dustin’s father.

“I don’t know how to express the gratitude that I have for the community for helping us.”

If you would like to donate, an account with Cochise Credit Union has been made and proceeds will go to the Reno Family.

