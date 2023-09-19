Advertise
Car wash bringing back haunted tunnel for ‘suds and scares’ during Halloween season

A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.
A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.(inhauscreative via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A car wash company is getting into the Halloween spirit by bringing back its haunted tunnel.

SuperSudz announced it is once again turning its car wash into a “spooky” experience.

“Spooky Car Wash is coming back - bigger, better, and even more spooky - this October!” the company shared.

The haunted tunnel car wash is expected to start on Oct. 1. The San Antonio-based company said its Halloween attraction will be available throughout the month on Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

“Come get spooky with us until 11 p.m. for suds and scares!” a spokesperson for the car wash company shared.

According to reports, the haunted tunnel car wash is $30. It includes the SuperSudz $23 wash, an air freshener and a $10 coupon.

Those interested can follow the company online for more information.

