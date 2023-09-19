Chef Maria Mazon visits KOLD to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Chef Maria Mazon stopped by the KOLD studio Friday, September 15. She is the owner of Boca and Sona Tortillas.

Her appearance coincided with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The local chef talked about her heritage and how it influences not just her food, but her life. She also hinted at future projects.

