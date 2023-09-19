Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Quiet week of weather

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Plentiful sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in Tucson topping out in the upper 90s. Clouds increase throughout the day Wednesday, with some virga or light mountain rain possible. Wind gusts increase Wednesday into Thursday with highs continuing to run slightly above normal. Highs stay in the 90s through the 7-day forecast with overnights lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Windy.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

