Pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced a pedestrian has died after being hit by a motorcycle.

TPD says officers responded to a crash Sunday night, September 16, in the 300 block of west Fort Lowell Road, west of north Balboa Avenue.

Tucson Fire Department medics responded as well and evaluated the pedestrian and motorcyclist.

The pedestrian was identified as 60-year-old Wayne Aaron Kimball who later died from his injuries.

TPD says the 65-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the motorcyclist was riding east on Fort Lowell Road in the curb lane when Kimball stepped into the roadway from the south side of the street.

TPD says Kimball was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk when he stepped into the road.

The investigation revealed the motorcyclist did not have the appropriate motorcycle endorsement associated with his license and Kimball had illegal drugs in his system.

The investigation remains ongoing.

