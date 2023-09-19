Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Sierra Vista man arrested for aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation

35-year-old Sierra Vista resident Jay Joseph Cruz Santos.
35-year-old Sierra Vista resident Jay Joseph Cruz Santos.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man after he attempted to pick up a 16-year-old juvenile for sex.

An SVPD officer responded to a suspicious circumstances call on Golf Links Road on Monday, September 18, after a resident reported his 16-year-old daughter was attempting to exit the residence in the middle of the night.

According to SVPD, a review of the 16-year-old’s messages showed she had been communicating with a 35-year-old man and they had exchanged illicit images.

Sierra Vista Police said the resident provided law enforcement with the phone. They were able to identify 35-year-old Sierra Vista resident Jay Joseph Cruz Santos through his online photos and screen name.

Detectives continued the communication with Santos, who continued to request illicit images and send illicit images he claimed were of another juvenile. Santos requested to meet later that evening to engage in sexual intercourse.

Sierra Vista Police said Santos was arrested at the Mall at Sierra Vista at 7:44 p.m. on Monday, without incident when he arrived to pick up who he thought was the 16-year-old girl he had been communicating with online.

Authorities said he was booked into the Cochise County Jail for sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated luring of a minor and luring a minor.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at Thomas.Ransford@SierraVistaAZ.gov.

