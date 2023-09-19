Advertise
Silver alert issued for missing autistic man in Cochise County

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a missing autistic man.

CCSO says a silver alert has been issued for Guam Pierre.

He was last seen Monday, September 18, at the Walmart store in Douglas.

CCSO says a search of the store and nearby area showed no signs of him.

He is described as a black male adult, 5′6 in height, 140 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan work pants, work boots, and wearing a Green Bay Packers ball cap.

Guam Pierre was entered into the National Crime Information System as a missing person.

Anyone with any information regarding the disappearance of Guam is asked to call 911.

