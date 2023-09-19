TPD responding to shooting near 22nd, Kolb
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a shooting near 22nd and Kolb on Monday night, September 18.
The TPD said officers found a male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
Authorities said he was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Tucson Police said no suspects have been located and the scene is still active.
