TPD responding to shooting near 22nd, Kolb

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a shooting near 22nd and Kolb on Monday night, September 18.

The TPD said officers found a male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Authorities said he was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Tucson Police said no suspects have been located and the scene is still active.

