Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

The worst week of the year for asthma

Asthma can be well controlled with the right medicines.
Asthma can be well controlled with the right medicines.(MGN)
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For many of us, the third week of September is not much different from any other week - but that’s not the case for asthma sufferers. What’s known as “Peak Week” is the worst time of year for them.

This week averages the most asthma flare ups and hospitalizations of the year. It’s especially dangerous for the youngest sufferers.

”There may have been things like dust mites, exhaust from the school bus idling, maybe new furniture in the school offgasing, things that trigger them and this time of year the ragweed and mold allergens are also very high,” said Dr. Albert Rizzo with the American Lung Association.

Doctor Rizzo calls it a “perfect storm” of asthma triggers that impact about 10% of Arizonans, or more than 600,000 people. Tucson is rated “worse than average” by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. This narrowing of the airways makes it hard to breath and causes missed days of school and work, not to mention disrupted quality of life.

This is also the time when viruses that impact respiratory function, such as flu, RSV, and Covid, start to circulate. Smoke from wildfires can make things worse. Arizona used to be a refuge for those with respiratory illness, but deteriorating air quality has changed that. The best thing you can do if you have - or think you might have asthma - is to create an asthma action plan with your doctor.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in deadly weekend crash on Interstate 10
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
Federal agents looking for ‘dangerous man’ in Pinal County
Federal agents arrest wanted man in Pinal County

Latest News

Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Tucson
TPD responding to shooting near 22nd, Kolb.
TPD responding to shooting near 22nd, Kolb
Crash graphic
Pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle in Tucson
Silver alert issued for missing autistic man in Cochise County
UPDATE: Missing man found after disappearing in Cochise County