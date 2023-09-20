FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Increasing clouds and gusty winds Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Clouds will increase throughout the day Wednesday, keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler than our highs for the start of the week. We’ll likely see some radar returns this afternoon, but with the air still very dry, most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. (A light mountain shower or two possible, especially in Cochise County.) Winds will gust 20 to 30 mph both this afternoon and again Thursday afternoon. Highs in Tucson remain in the 90s this week with comfortably cool overnight lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Stray shower possible. Gusty.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Gusty.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.