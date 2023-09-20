Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Student loans canceled for 1,200+ University of Phoenix students due to misleading ad

A billboard sign above an Arizona roadway promoting the University of Phoenix campuses in...
FILE - In this Nov 24, 2009, file photo, a University of Phoenix billboard is shown in Chandler, Ariz. The University of Phoenix for-profit college and its parent company will pay $50 million and cancel $141 million in student debt to settle allegations of deceptive advertisement brought by the Federal Trade Commission. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 1,000 Arizona students won’t have to worry about student loans or payments anymore. On Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced more than 1,200 University of Phoenix students won’t have to pay their student loans after an ad misled students about potential job opportunities.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, between Sept. 21, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2014, a national ad from the school misinformed students by falsely claiming its partnerships with thousands of corporations would help students, including hiring preferences. Instead, the department said Phoenix’s partnerships “provided no such benefits.” The Department of Education reviewed evidence from the Federal Trade Commission, such as emails, policies, procedures, advertisements, and recorded phone calls with prospective students.

Officials say in a “Let’s Get to Work” national ad campaign in 2012, the University of Phoenix misled students about its relationship with Microsoft, Adobe, AT&T, and the American Red Cross. The university claimed the companies created unique job opportunities for students and said their corporate partners were “looking specifically at University of Phoenix students for hire instead of any other school,” which turned out to be false. However, corporate partners let the university post their names in a career database portal, which was available to the general public. Education officials also claimed University of Phoenix management knew the partnerships didn’t exist. One official reportedly told other university executives the ad lacked factual support and needed to be improved. However, the advertisement continued for another two years.

“The University of Phoenix brazenly deceived prospective students with false ads to get them to enroll,” Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray said in a statement. “Students who trusted the school and wanted to better their lives through education ended up with mounds of debt and useless degrees.”

In response, the University of Phoenix released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

Students who believe they may qualify for relief can visit StudentAid.gov/borrower-defense. The department will notify affected students by early October that their applications have been approved, and their remaining student loans will be canceled. Any loan payments will also be refunded.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in deadly weekend crash on Interstate 10
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident
Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Tucson
Federal agents looking for ‘dangerous man’ in Pinal County
Federal agents arrest wanted man in Pinal County

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
Biden administration announces $600M to produce COVID tests and will reopen website to order them
UPDATE: Police arrest second suspect in Tucson homicide investigation
UPDATE: Police arrest second suspect in Tucson homicide investigation
Clayco TN1 Version 2 Sept 2023
Clayco TN1 Version 2 Sept 2023