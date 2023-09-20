TPD respond to crash involving pedestrian at Broadway, Dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian at Broadway Blvd and Dodge Blvd on Tuesday, September 19.

Tucson Police said officers from the Operations Division Midtown responded to the area shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The TPD said a male pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and details are limited.

Police advise drivers to expect road closures in the area during the investigation.

