FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds Thursday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thursday will start with mostly sunny skies and comfortably cool temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Clouds will increase again by the afternoon and evening with highs within a few degrees of our climate normals. A weather system to our north will kick up our winds today, with gusts this afternoon up to 35 mph. Winds relax for the rest of the week with temperatures cooling just a few degrees by the weekend. Highs in Tucson remain in the 90s through the 7-day forecast with overnight lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. Gusty.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

