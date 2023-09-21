Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in deadly weekend crash on Interstate 10
Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Tucson
Federal agents looking for ‘dangerous man’ in Pinal County
Federal agents arrest wanted man in Pinal County
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Motrocyclist suffers minor injuries in crash

Latest News

Tucson lawyers confused about De Laura settlement being tossed raises questions about NIL...
Tucson lawyers confused about De Laura settlement being tossed raises questions about NIL involvement
In Tucson homes are selling for top dollar, especially if they’re move-in ready. Curbio is a...
Top home features buyers are looking for in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Park, I-10
Tucson Police investigating shooting at Ocotillo hotel
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $725 million after no one wins Wednesday
FILE - Oscar Pistorius gestures, at the end of the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in the...
Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his murder sentence, new documents say