Oscar Mayer brings back the iconic Wienermobile

The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.”(Oscar Mayer)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) – After a brief hiatus over the summer, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back.

The brand’s iconic 27-foot hot dog on wheels was renamed to the Frankmobile earlier this year to celebrate its 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

“It was a franktastic summer celebrating our 100% Beef Franks with the Frankmobile from coast to coast. Though, like many of you, we miss our original icon,” associate director Kelsey Rice said in a statement.

The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.”

The hotdoggers will continue to drive along the hot dog highways and offer tours of the Wienermobile year-round.

“The Frankmobile was truly a BUNdle of joy. But now, it’s time to welcome back the Wienermobile! ❤️🌭,” Oscar Mayer wrote in an Instagram post.

