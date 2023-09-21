PCSD respond to crash near Sandoria, Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a crash involving a deputy and a horse trailer near Sandoria and Picture Rocks on Wednesday, September 20.

Authorities said minor injuries that are non-life threatening were reported.

The PCSD said the incident is being investigated by Detectives from the PCSD Traffic Unit.

