PCSD respond to crash near Sandoria, Picture Rocks

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a crash involving a deputy and a horse trailer near Sandoria and Picture Rocks on Wednesday, September 20.

Authorities said minor injuries that are non-life threatening were reported.

The PCSD said the incident is being investigated by Detectives from the PCSD Traffic Unit.

