13 Cares For Health
Tucson Now

Pima County 11th annual anti-graffiti poster contest

Pima County.
Pima County.(Pima County)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County’s Taking Action Against Graffiti (TAAG) Program invites young artists to submit artwork that conveys an effective anti-graffiti message to use on calendars for distribution at public libraries, schools and community events across the County.

The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Friday, October 6.

TAAG is conducting an art contest for young people ages 9 to 18 to help educate the community about the negative impact of graffiti.

Only one artwork can be submitted per person. Artwork can be realistic or abstract and must be suitable for all audiences and must contain no obscenities, political messages or profanity.

Submitted artwork will not be returned. The submitted artwork will be judged on its creativity, originality, visual impact and communication of the effect graffiti has on our community. A five-member committee of Pima County staff will review all entries and select one finalist from each of five age groups: 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, and 17-18.

If a finalist cannot be selected from each age group, five finalists will be selected from all entries received.

