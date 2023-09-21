Strip club shooter to be released from jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man who pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting at a Tucson strip club nearly three years ago will be released from jail.

Stanley Gerome Calvin appeared in court Thursday, Sept. 21, and was sentenced to five years probation and 100 hours of community service. The Pima County Superior Court said Calvin will be released from jail later in the day after being held for just under three years.

Also, the Tucson Police Department has been ordered to return property seized during the investigation.

Calvin was originally facing a first-degree murder charge but he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Aug. 11, 2023.

Authorities said Calvin walked into Ten’s Showclub on East Speedway on November 1, 2020 and opened fire.

37-year-old Daniel Ortiz was killed.

Authorities said this man is the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened at a Tucson strip club early Sunday, Nov. 1.

Officers tracked down Calvin’s vehicle to a residence in the 2200 block of East Sunland Vista, with the help of surveillance video.

After conducting interviews, officers said they were able to identify Calvin as the main suspect.

