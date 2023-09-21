Top home features buyers are looking for in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A lack of houses for sale in Tucson is driving home prices up.

Real estate experts say inventory is down, so houses coming on the market are selling for top dollar, especially if they’re move-in ready.

Many homeowners are putting money into their houses before listing them.

Real estate agents say owners are getting that money back, and then some, by making simple repairs.

“If you’re a seller and you can do a few things to make your house look updated, that’s going to help you tremendously,” said Renee Gonzales, CEO of Long Realty in Tucson.

For the past four months, homes have sold at all-time record highs.

“If it’s priced right, you’re still going to have multiple offers. Especially in the $300,000 to $500,000 range,” said Gonzales. “Because that’s really a first-time homebuyer right now. And there’s not enough houses on the market for them to purchase.”

“Today’s buyers are focused on the heart of the home, the kitchen,” said Olivia Mariani, chief marketing officer with Curbio .

Curbio is a home improvement company that just entered the Tucson market.

Curbio makes repairs for the homeowner by vetting and hiring local contractors.

“We’ll come in, we’ll refinish the floors, replace the countertops and backsplash, and paint the cabinets, add some new hardware and lighting, and that can be way more cost effective and produce just as high of a return on investment,” said Mariani.

Mariani says Curbio has completed 2,000 refresh and remodel projects across the U.S., helping boost listing prices by 25% on average.

”And the sellers just pay us at closing. There’s no cash due up front,” said Mariani.

Online customer reviews about Curbio are mixed. Phoenix real estate agent Tiffany Mickolio with the Laughton Team says it’s helped her clients.

“It’s great for single moms, homeowners who don’t have time to do the renovations themselves, people who don’t have upfront cash to do the renovations,” said Mickolio.

In the meantime, as buyers contend with elevated mortgage rates, Gonzales says it’s important to work with an experienced local realtor.

“As a buyer I would say stay in the market. Have somebody watching for you. So, when that house comes up, you’re ready,” said Gonzales, “Because you will get an opportunity.”

Gonzales predicts that when interest rates go down, prices in Tucson will continue to increase because more people will be looking for homes.

