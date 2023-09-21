Advertise
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Park, I-10

Tucson Police investigating shooting near Park, I-10(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Park and I-10 on Wednesday night, September 20.

The TPD said officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Benson Highway for reports of a shooting shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Tucson Police said a man with serious injuries has been taken to the hospital.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

