Tucson Police investigating shooting near Park, I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Park and I-10 on Wednesday night, September 20.

The TPD said officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Benson Highway for reports of a shooting shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Tucson Police said a man with serious injuries has been taken to the hospital.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

