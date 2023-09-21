Tucson Police on scene of crash involving motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department says officers are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

This is happening in the area of Speedway and Kolb.

TPD says the area west of Kolb on Speedway will be closed for the next few hours.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.