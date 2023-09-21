Advertise
Tucson Police on scene of crash involving motorcycle

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department says officers are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

This is happening in the area of Speedway and Kolb.

TPD says the area west of Kolb on Speedway will be closed for the next few hours.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

