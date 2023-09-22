Advertise
Annual El Tour Loop de Loop set for September 23rd

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The annual kick-off event to get riders ready for the El Tour de Tucson is happening September 23 along the Chuck Huckleberry loop.

The main attraction is along the loop by Rillito Park just to the southeast of the racetrack near the pavilions. All of the activities will be there from 7 a.m. until noon, with live music starting at 10 a.m.

The event was created to help nonprofits find riders to ride for their cause, for riders to find new groups, and to schedule training rides.

Now leaders say they have this event to make sure you’re ready for the big race in November.

”As we get about two months out we realized that people really need to be getting on their bike and get those miles in,” executive director of El Tour de Tucson TJ Juskiewicz said. “So here is this great opportunity to come ride with you’re friends, come ride with your family, it’s a free event for all with some music and entertainment after, so just come have a great time.”

Juskiewicz also says that this years El Tour de Tucson is expected to be one of the largest ever. Registration has already been “through the roof” and they’re expecting more than 10,000 riders this year.

