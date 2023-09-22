Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Child sex abuse suspect caught after 10 years on run

Rosendo Sagaste Delgado
Rosendo Sagaste Delgado(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A child sex abuse suspect has been caught after ten years on the run.

The suspect, 51-year-old Rosendo Sagaste Delgado, was extradited to the United States after his arrest in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, on Thursday, September 21.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department wanted Delgado for three felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of fifteen and one felony count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of fourteen.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department extends its gratitude to the U.S. Marshals Service for their dedicated efforts in locating and apprehending Rosendo Delgado. He had been evading capture for nearly ten years,” said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. “We also appreciate the support and cooperation of the Pima County Attorney’s Office in bringing this case to a resolution. The severity of these charges required the unwavering commitment of all agencies involved to ensure justice was served.”

On November 6, 2013, the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County issued an arrest warrant for Delgado for the alleged charges with a $100,000 bond.

On November 19, 2013, according to a standing agreement between the U.S. Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF) and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Fugitive Investigations Unit (FIU), the U.S. Marshals Service adopted the case.

During the investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service developed information indicating Delgado fled the country to Mexico. The case was referred to the U.S. Marshals Service District of Arizona Mexico Investigative Liaison (MIL) team to pinpoint Delgado’s location.

On April 15, 2023, investigative leads on Delgado’s whereabouts were provided to Mexican law enforcement authorities to assist in apprehending Delgado.

Acting on this information, law enforcement in Mexico arrested Delgado on a provisional arrest warrant on May 24, 2023, in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Delgado was subsequently transferred to Mexico City and held awaiting extradition to the United States.

On September 21, 2023, Delgado was safely returned to Arizona due to the collaborative efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service District of Arizona Mexico Investigative Liaison team, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Pima County Attorney’s Office, and Mexican law enforcement.

The PCSD said Delgado is now in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

