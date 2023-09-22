FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Fall arrives Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Astronomical Fall arrives Friday night, with the Equinox occurring at 11:50 PM local time. Equinox means “Equal Night”, as the Sun is directly over the Equator and most of the world experiences nearly 12 hours of equal daylight and darkness. For our first weekend of Fall, high temperatures will run near or slightly above normal under mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions continue into next week, with a ridge pushing temperatures near the triple-digit mark by the middle part of the week. Our comfortably cool overnights continue with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s.

