Sunday Spotlight: DHS responds to southern Arizona migrant street releases

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Department of Homeland Security says more resources are in place to help with the migrant surge on the southern Border.

According to Customs and Border Protection, agents are encountering about 1,700 migrants every day in the Tucson sector. That’s enough to make it among the busiest spots in the southwest.

“It’s a strain on our resources,” says Justin De La Torre, Deputy Chief Patrol Agent for the Tucson Sector.

He says while the releases are happening because of overcrowding, there are several different screenings every migrant goes through. They include medical, biometric, and also a screening for national security concerns.

As more migrants make their way to Arizona, De La Torre says more help and facilities are on the way.

“We’ve expanded one of our soft side processing facilities in Tucson to hold an additional 500 people,” he says. “That’s an adjustment for temporary increases in surges.”

DHS says 800 more U.S. troops are going to the southern border. There’s no word yet if any will be in Arizona.

