Tucson Fire responds to early morning fire at hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at a local hotel.

TFD says crews responded to the Baymont by Wyndham Hotel at 3:49 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof when they arrived.

The hotel is located in the 6900 block of south Tucson Boulevard.

More units were dispatched to the scene to assist with the evacuation of guests.

TFD says the fire was found on the third floor and was under control at 4:27 a.m.

Sun Tran buses were used for guests while crews worked to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

