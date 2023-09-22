Advertise
Tucson Police looking for missing vulnerable adult

73-year-old Maria Wilson(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help looking for a missing vulnerable adult on Thursday, September 21.

Tucson Police says 73-year-old Maria Wilson was last seen today around 6:00 p.m. near N. 1st Ave. and E. Roger Rd.

She is described as 5′2″, 130lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Please call 911 if she is located.

