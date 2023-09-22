University of Arizona’s new threat assessment director discusses her role

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been four months since the University of Arizona announced the launch of its new Office of Public Safety. The new department aims to track threats involving students and staff on the campus.

This comes nearly one year after the fatal shooting of hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner.

Meet Dr. Jessie Semmann, the new Director of Threat Assessment and Management (TAMT) who has been in the role for a month. Like the department, her role is also new. She’ll focus on addressing concerning or disruptive behaviors on campus and helping students feel secure about reporting any concerning behavior.

With the help of her new team, they will work to review reports about threatening, disruptive, or otherwise concerning behaviors. They will also consider various approaches to managing concerning behavior.

“It’s great when people report early,” Dr. Semmann shared with 13 News. “Because the earlier people report things, the more likely we are to intervene and prevent violence from happening and the more options that we have for intervention.”

She said the goal is to offer resources and prevention as soon as possible to a student in need.

“If you get a strange email, don’t wait until you get numerous strange emails, report the first one,” she explained. “What that allows our team to do is take a look at the specific situation and learn as much as we can about the person who sent it and then it allows us to make recommendations.”

Dr. Semmann says her office is looking to learn from Dr. Meixner’s death after reading the PAX report.

“I understand what the recommendations were there as far as things that could be done differently and things we can do moving forward.”

She said moving forward, her office will operate on a “case by case basis” when it comes to concerning reports on campus. That includes whether her team feels the need to meet with students personally, or get them to a different avenue for help.

“There are cases where that’s not necessarily relevant or necessary. There are cases where we may initially decide not to and then decide to. It’s very evolving and a very dynamic process,” she explained.

TAMT is not an emergency service and does not operate 24/7. If you or someone else is in imminent danger or facing an emergency situation, call 911.

To report threatening, disruptive, or otherwise concerning behaviors to TAMT, visit the website at tamt.arizona.edu.

