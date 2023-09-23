Advertise
Arizona Medicaid fraud hides sober living eviction culprit

Massive list of accused fraudulent providers requires lengthy investigation as Ocotillo occupants need homes
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As hundreds of sober living residents scramble for another place to stay, the search for answers and accountability continues. Different group names have been posted and mentioned in association with the program at Ocotillo Apartments and Hotel.

Even the state is having difficulty tracking who’s to blame for the mass eviction, but a letter of suspension to one provider might provide insight.

Just how hundreds of people came to call the Ocotillo apartments and hotel homes sounds suspect.

“I was actually walking by one day. and they pulled me over and asked me that they would give me fifty dollars if I wanted to come stay here at a hotel,” said Belinda Gallardo on Wednesday, when hundreds of people at Ocotillo Apartments and Hotel were told they could no longer stay there as part of a sober living program that had stopped paying the property for housing.

The notice to hundreds of residents like Belinda Gallardo that Ocotillo would no longer house them had Tucson Police there Wednesday to make sure whatever happened was peaceful, and at least 15 organizations there offered help, including Pasqua Yaqui and Tohono O’odham nations.

The state attorney general’s office and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System(AHCCCS) have been tracking potential Medicaid fraud involving American Indian Health Plan recipients and suspending Medicaid funding to those providers.

“This is one of the most, one of the biggest scandals in the history of the state of Arizona,” said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes at a press conference in May.

Management and residents said the program was called Happy Times, but AHCCCS said it has no record of a Happy Times.

A letter to program participants posted in the Ocotillo lobby said it was to the attention of the New Direction program.

A letter of suspension from AHCCCS just last week to a provider says:

“Specifically, it is alleged you engaged in fraud involving the Medicaid program that includes but is not limited to:

Pattern of ‘member steering’ with changes made to member’s respective health plan to American Indian Health Plan (AIHP) after previously billed services were denied.”

AHCCCS has said that the sheer number of suspensions they issued means that they have a lot of investigating to track what programs hundreds of providers were conducting.

Ocotillo management said that this program was paying them on time when this began near the start of the year.

AHCCCS started its crackdown in May, and this summer the payments to Ocotillo became late, and ultimately disappeared. Management said that they’re owed more than $360,000 and now hundreds of residents, some of whom were homeless, must either pay to stay or find new homes.

