Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

GRAPHIC: Alligator pulled from Florida waterway where body was recovered

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the...
The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the sheriff’s office said.(BAY NEWS 9 (Spectrum News))
By BAY NEWS 9 staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Bay News 9) - Florida officials are investigating a death after a body was found in a waterway near an alligator.

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a waterway at a Largo park, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness called police after he saw the alligator with a body in its mouth, Bay News 9 reported.

Wildlife officials assisted in removing the alligator and deceased adult’s body from the waterway.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-foot alligator was humanely killed by officials.

Authorities have not given any details about the person found in the lake.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Bay News 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in deadly weekend crash on Interstate 10
Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Tucson
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Motrocyclist suffers minor injuries in crash
Man arrested after drugs stolen from Pima County veterinarian clinic
PCSD: Pets suffered because vet tech stole pain medicine, replaced it with saline solution

Latest News

Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forecast to make landfall early Saturday on North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Ophelia lashed the East Coast ahead of an early Saturday landfall. (CNN)
Radar: Ophelia lashes East Coast ahead of landfall
Person bitten by rabid bat in Benson
Police said the baby had more than 50 rat bites to his forehead, cheek, nose, thigh, foot and...
Baby nearly eaten alive by rats