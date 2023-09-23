Person bitten by rabid bat in Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Benson Police Department, a person was bitten by an unknown variety of bat in Benson on September 14.

The Benson Police said the bat was taken to the Benson Animal Shelter and submitted to the Arizona Department of Health for a Rabies test.

On September 21, the test results from the bat revealed it was rabid, authorities said.

The Benson Police said the affected family was immediately contacted and they have responded for appropriate medical care.

“In partnership with the Cochise County Health Department, would like to warn all citizens and especially those in the residential area of Patagonia and Walker St, of the dangers rabid animals can pose for humans. Feral cats, roaming dogs and foraging animals such as skunks, coyotes, bobcats and javelinas can become a victim of a rabid animal and then encounter humans or domestic pets,” the Benson Police said in a statement.

The Benson Police Department also said, “If the above-mentioned animals are encountered and appear to be more aggressive or tamme than normal, nocturnal animals out during the day or appear weak or staggering, call 911 in an emergency or the Benson Police Department at 520-586-2211.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.