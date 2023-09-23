TPD investigating single-vehicle crash near Sarnoff, Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at Sarnoff and Broadway on Saturday morning, September 23.

The Tucson Police said the occupants fled the scene and it’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Authorities said no suspects are in custody and no injuries were reported.

