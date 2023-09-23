Advertise
TPD investigating single-vehicle crash near Sarnoff, Broadway

The Tucson Police said the occupants fled the scene and it’s unclear what led up to the crash.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at Sarnoff and Broadway on Saturday morning, September 23.

Authorities said no suspects are in custody and no injuries were reported.

