Two killed in early morning Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least two people have been killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.

TPD says officers responded to the scene in the area of Grant and Palo Verde about 3:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a collision.

Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene and multiple people went to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.