Two killed in early morning Tucson crash

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:02 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least two people have been killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.

TPD says officers responded to the scene in the area of Grant and Palo Verde about 3:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a collision.

Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene and multiple people went to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

