Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson

(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A video depicting “simulated sex acts” has sparked an investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson.

The Tucson Unified School District said while the video “does not show sexual intercourse” it is the reason investigation. The district confirmed it involves some players on the Cougars’ football team.

The football team’s general manager told 13 News that 14 players were suspended.

“This is not a hazing incident as the investigation did not yield any evidence of coercion,” the district said in a release to 13 News.

Tucson Unified said the students involved are “being held accountable by pending disciplinary action to be taken by the Sahuaro football program as well as additional disciplinary consequences assigned for violating the district’s Student Code of Conduct.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in deadly weekend crash on Interstate 10
Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Tucson
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Motrocyclist suffers minor injuries in crash
Man arrested after drugs stolen from Pima County veterinarian clinic
PCSD: Pets suffered because vet tech stole pain medicine, replaced it with saline solution

Latest News

13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: 13+ FastCast for September 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Arizona Medicaid fraud so rampant hundreds evicted from sober living have no answer
Arizona Medicaid fraud hides sober living eviction culprit
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia off the mid-Atlantic coast producing winds just below hurricane force
‘We’re holding our breath’: Scientists await the arrival of OSIRIS-REx back to Earth
‘We’re holding our breath’: Scientists await the arrival of OSIRIS-REx back to Earth