Week 5 of high school football in southern Arizona
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for week five of high school football in southern Arizona.
Friday, Sept. 22
Buena 34, Pueblo 14
Canyon del Oro 42, Marana 21
Mica Mountain 42, Casa Grande 27
Ironwood Ridge 44, Sahuaro 7
Sunnyside 43, Nogales 6
Catalina Foothills 28, Tucson High 21
Walden Grove 33, Desert View 6
Amphitheater at Cholla
Douglas 34, Empire 21
Rio Rico 37, Rincon 0
Tanque Verde 58, Catalina 0
Cortex 48, Palo Verde 6
Willcox 23, Tombstone 20
Valley Union at St. David
