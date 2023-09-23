Week 5 of high school football in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for week five of high school football in southern Arizona.

Friday, Sept. 22

Buena 34, Pueblo 14

Canyon del Oro 42, Marana 21

Mica Mountain 42, Casa Grande 27

Ironwood Ridge 44, Sahuaro 7

Sunnyside 43, Nogales 6

Catalina Foothills 28, Tucson High 21

Walden Grove 33, Desert View 6

Amphitheater at Cholla

Douglas 34, Empire 21

Rio Rico 37, Rincon 0

Tanque Verde 58, Catalina 0

Cortex 48, Palo Verde 6

Willcox 23, Tombstone 20

Valley Union at St. David

