El Tour De Tucson holds annual Loop De Loop event

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - El Tour de Tucson held it’s annual Loop De Loop event Saturday. Organizers describe it as a warmup to the big bicycle race happening in November.

It was held at Rillito park along the race track. There were several non-profits lined up, where cyclists can meet potential sponsors for the upcoming race. They included Big Brothers and Big Sisters and the Boys and Girl’s Club.

Through El Tour de Tucson’s 40 year run, they say they’ve raised about $110-million dollars for local charities.

Loop de Loop was also a good chance for riders to test themselves on the racetrack and meet new people.

“We want to get people out riding,” said TJ Juskiewicz, Executive Director of El Tour de Tucson. “We’re about two months away from Tour De Tucson so we want to get them out on their bikes. They may get 20 or 30 miles in today, come back with their friends, maybe have a beer or an ice cream cone. Have a good time.”

There was also live music, food trucks, and a lot of cyclists.

El Tour de Tucson is happening November 18th. You can learn more about it here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.