Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

El Tour De Tucson holds annual Loop De Loop event

Cyclists gear up for El Tour Loop de Loop
Cyclists gear up for El Tour Loop de Loop
By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - El Tour de Tucson held it’s annual Loop De Loop event Saturday. Organizers describe it as a warmup to the big bicycle race happening in November.

It was held at Rillito park along the race track. There were several non-profits lined up, where cyclists can meet potential sponsors for the upcoming race. They included Big Brothers and Big Sisters and the Boys and Girl’s Club.

Through El Tour de Tucson’s 40 year run, they say they’ve raised about $110-million dollars for local charities.

Loop de Loop was also a good chance for riders to test themselves on the racetrack and meet new people.

“We want to get people out riding,” said TJ Juskiewicz, Executive Director of El Tour de Tucson. “We’re about two months away from Tour De Tucson so we want to get them out on their bikes. They may get 20 or 30 miles in today, come back with their friends, maybe have a beer or an ice cream cone. Have a good time.”

There was also live music, food trucks, and a lot of cyclists.

El Tour de Tucson is happening November 18th. You can learn more about it here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Two killed in early morning Tucson crash
Two killed in early morning Tucson crash
Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Tucson
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in deadly weekend crash on Interstate 10

Latest News

This artist's rendering shows OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to...
OSIRIS-REx capsule returns to earth
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
One dead after Tucson shooting
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
The Tucson Police said the occupants fled the scene and it’s unclear what led up to the crash.
TPD investigating single-vehicle crash near Sarnoff, Broadway