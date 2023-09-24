Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University
Tuskegee University(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff, Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray) - An overnight shooting at Tuskegee University officials sent multiple people to the hospital, WSFA reports.

A university spokesperson said it happened at an “unauthorized party” at the West Commons housing complex. She said two campus visitors were treated at area hospitals for gunshot wounds, while two students were injured trying to leave the area. The nature of the injuries was not specified.

The Tuskegee University Police Department is working with local law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

The university says counseling resources are available to students.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Two killed in early morning Tucson crash
Two killed in early morning Tucson crash
Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Tucson
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in deadly weekend crash on Interstate 10

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance at peanut festival ahead of his 99th birthday
A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable...
WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
US will establish diplomatic ties with the Cook Islands and Niue as Biden hosts Pacific leaders
President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa
Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US