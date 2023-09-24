One dead after Tucson shooting
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Tucson gas station.
Tucson Police tells 13 News officers responded to the report of a shooting at 10:15 p.m. at the QT at 1250 south Pantano.
Police say one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police will release more information when it becomes available.
