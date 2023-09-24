One dead after Tucson shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Tucson gas station.

Tucson Police tells 13 News officers responded to the report of a shooting at 10:15 p.m. at the QT at 1250 south Pantano.

Police say one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police will release more information when it becomes available.

