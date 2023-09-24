Oro Valley Police working two-vehicle crash near Oracle, Suffolk
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department is working on a severe two-vehicle injury crash at Oracle and Suffolk north of Magee on Sunday, September 24.
OVPD says the intersection is partially blocked.
Oro Valley Police are advising drivers to avoid the area while they investigate the collision.
