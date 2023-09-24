TPD arrests man following fatal motorcycle crash near 22nd and Wilmot

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police Department has arrested a man after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. It happened on September 23, shortly after 1 a.m. near 22nd and Wilmot.

Police say the crash involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Ford Focus. The investigation found the motorcycle, ridden by 59-year-old Manley Gilliland, was traveling eastbound on E. 22nd Street. He was in the median lane when hit by the Ford Focus, which was driven by 29-year-old Jonathan Elocadio Cardenas.

Gilliland was taken to the St. Joseph’s Hospital with life threatening injuries and passed away upon arrival.

Police say Elocadio Cardenas was impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. He was arrested for impaired driving and faces several charges, including 2nd degree murder. He’s has been booked in the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.