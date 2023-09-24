Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TPD arrests man following fatal motorcycle crash near 22nd and Wilmot

It happened on September 23, shortly after 1 a.m.
It happened on September 23, shortly after 1 a.m.(STATION)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police Department has arrested a man after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. It happened on September 23, shortly after 1 a.m. near 22nd and Wilmot.

Police say the crash involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Ford Focus. The investigation found the motorcycle, ridden by 59-year-old Manley Gilliland, was traveling eastbound on E. 22nd Street. He was in the median lane when hit by the Ford Focus, which was driven by 29-year-old Jonathan Elocadio Cardenas.

Gilliland was taken to the St. Joseph’s Hospital with life threatening injuries and passed away upon arrival.

Police say Elocadio Cardenas was impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. He was arrested for impaired driving and faces several charges, including 2nd degree murder. He’s has been booked in the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating double homicide near Park, Irvington
UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Two killed in early morning Tucson crash
Two killed in early morning Tucson crash
Tucson Police investigating Monday morning shooting
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Tucson
Video sparks investigation at Sahuaro High in Tucson
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in deadly weekend crash on Interstate 10

Latest News

This artist's rendering shows OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to...
OSIRIS-REx capsule returns to earth
Cyclists gear up for El Tour Loop de Loop
El Tour De Tucson holds annual Loop De Loop event
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
One dead after Tucson shooting
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday