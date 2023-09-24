Advertise
WATCH LIVE: OSIRIS-REx capsule scheduled to land Sunday morning

This artist's rendering shows OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to...
This artist's rendering shows OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid’s surface. Image Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona(NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is making its long-awaited return to earth.

You can watch NASA’s coverage of the return of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft here: https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive

The goal of the University of Arizona-led mission was to gather rock samples from the asteroid Bennu.

Scientists believe the samples contain material that will help reveal how our solar system was formed.

The is scheduled to arrive at the Utah Test and Training Range in Utah’s West Desert this morning at 7:55 a.m. Tucson time. Scientists will retrieve it and send the samples to the Johnson Space Center to be preserved and curated for scientists.

