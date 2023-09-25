Bear euthanized after second break-in in Bisbee

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A bear was euthanized after breaking into at least two homes in the Bisbee area.

Arizona Game and Fish Tucson confirmed the bear was killed by the Bisbee Police Department on Sunday.

Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart said improperly secured trash attracted the bear and it had not been exhibiting an aggressive nature before the two break-ins.

Hart confirmed the bear that was killed is the bear seen in the video below.

Another bear sighting in Bisbee overnight. Others this month there, & near Sierra Vista; also on a Mt. Wrightson trail. Bears are active now bulking up for winter. Haze them away w/loud noise & arm waving, secure outdoor food sources like trash. Report sightings to 623-236-7201. pic.twitter.com/DTwsMBYgJk — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) September 22, 2023

Hart said Game and Fish supported the action taken by BPD as the bear had become a danger.

Hart said once bears start eating human food, that’s all they want.

Residents are reminded to secure their trash and take down bird feeders.

As we get closer to winter, bears will start fattening up for hibernation.

