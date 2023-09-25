Bear euthanized after second break-in in Bisbee
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A bear was euthanized after breaking into at least two homes in the Bisbee area.
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson confirmed the bear was killed by the Bisbee Police Department on Sunday.
Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart said improperly secured trash attracted the bear and it had not been exhibiting an aggressive nature before the two break-ins.
Hart confirmed the bear that was killed is the bear seen in the video below.
Hart said Game and Fish supported the action taken by BPD as the bear had become a danger.
Hart said once bears start eating human food, that’s all they want.
Residents are reminded to secure their trash and take down bird feeders.
As we get closer to winter, bears will start fattening up for hibernation.
