FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Heating up for the last week of September

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures are back on the rise for the last week of September. Highs will approach the triple-digit mark today with near-record temperatures possible Tuesday and Wednesday. On average, Tucson experiences its last 100° day of the year in mid to late September, with the latest on record being mid-October. Thankfully, our comfortably cool nights continue with lows in the 60s and low 70s. A trough looks to kick up the winds again by the end of the week with more seasonable temperatures returning by the weekend. Conditions stay dry.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 102°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high near 103°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.