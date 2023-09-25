FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple digits through mid-week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – We are at the end of September & now into the season of fall, we must be done with the triple digits… right? WRONG! Mother nature hasn’t decided to ease up on us quite yet, as triple-digit weather is expected through mid-week. Additionally, temps could flirt with the daily records in many locations, including Tucson.

So, is Mother Nature even capable of showing us mercy after the historically hot summer we had? The answer is YES! Starting Thursday, temps will continue to crash into the low 90s by next weekend. Hopefully, that will be the end of the triple digits. However, with the summer of heat that we’ve had, we can’t rule it out completely. Additionally, we’ll remain dry as early-fall-like conditions will persist.

MONDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 100. A few clouds late.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 102. A few clouds late

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 102. Near record temps.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Clear with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Clear with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with highs in the low 90s

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.