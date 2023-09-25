Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Former Tucson High counselor who admitted to having sex with student gets sentenced to prison

Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen student at Tucson High.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The former Tucson High counselor, Zobella Brazil Vinik, has been sentenced to one year in prison and probation for 15 years on September 25.

Vinik admitted having sex with a teen student and was arrested on May 11, 2022.

She had resigned from Tucson High on May 5, one day after TPD notified the school about the allegations.

On August 17, 2023, Vinik pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor and child abuse.

According to the interim complaint, Vinik’s ex-wife called the police after finding evidence that Vinik was having a relationship with the minor.

The minor initially told investigators it wasn’t true, but they later admitted the romantic relationship started in February 2022.

Police said there was plenty of evidence in their cell phones that they were in a relationship. The minor told investigators they knew the relationship was “bad because of Zobella’s age.”

