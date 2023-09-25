Interstate 10 westbound closed outside Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed outside Tucson on Sunday, September 24.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 288, about eight miles west of Vail. The closure is at milepost 291 (Marsh Station Road).

ADOT said motorists are advised to expect delays. All traffic must exit at Marsh Station Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

