Man sentenced for deadly Pima County crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man will spend at least two decades in prison after law enforcement officials say he caused a deadly crash in Pima County two years ago. 42-year-old Jesus Ismael Rodriguez was sentenced Friday, September 22, on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage, unlawful flight and extreme DUI.

The murder charge brought a sentence of 25 years to life. He also received 7.5 years for aggravated assault.

The sentences will run consecutively.

PCSD said the crash happened shortly after Rodriguez tried to drive away from a traffic stop for speeding on February 21, 2021.

The Jeep SUV Rodriguez was driving collided with a car driven by 24-year-old Reina Alexis Cota near Bilby Road and Campbell Avenue.

She died at the scene.

