PCSD investigating suspicious death

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a deceased person in the desert...
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a deceased person in the desert area near the Arizona National Scenic Trail on September 23 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:03 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a deceased person in the desert area near the Arizona National Scenic Trail on September 23 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident location and took over the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org.

