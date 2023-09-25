PCSD investigating suspicious death

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a deceased person in the desert area near the Arizona National Scenic Trail on September 23 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident location and took over the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org.

