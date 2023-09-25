PCSD recovers more than 500 fentanyl pills from individual in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says more than 500 fentanyl pills were recovered from a person in custody.

PCSD says the individual had been arrested by the Tucson Police Department on drug charges.

Prior to starting the booking process, TPD informed staff at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex that person may be in possession of more contraband.

The individual was isolated other people and another search was done.

PCSD says additional drugs were found in that individual’s underwear and even more inside his body cavity.

In total, PCSD says 528 fentanyl pills were recovered.

PCSD says due to the location of where the pills were found, Pima County medical personnel medically rejected the individual.

Custody of the male and contraband were returned to the arresting officer, who ultimately transported him to a local hospital for evaluation.

